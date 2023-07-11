The Taranaki Cancer Society is hosting a fundraiser quiz night. Pictured here is their pop-up shop window display.

People can support the Taranaki Cancer Society with a fundraiser planned this month.

Society fundraising and events co-ordinator Lisa Russell says thinking caps will come in handy at the Daffodil Day Quiz Night.

“This will be a general knowledge quiz which may contain some cancer questions. People don’t need to dress up and there is no theme other than it being a Daffodil Day quiz.”

While Daffodil Day is on August 25 itself, fundraising is a year-long job. The quiz night is one of many fundraisers organised by the Taranaki Cancer Society.

“The funds will go to our local community to pay for the services we provide to cancer clients and their families.”

The night will also feature quick-fire raffles. Lisa says testing general knowledge isn’t the only way to get involved, with more prizes needed for the raffles.

“We have some prizes but welcome donations of more.”

The winning teams will receive a bunch of goodies, she says. Spots are filling up fast for the event and Lisa encourages people to gather their teams and register quickly to avoid disappointment.

She says teams can include up to six people.

“I encourage people to brush up on their general knowledge and take part. There’s a chance to win an awesome prize and you’ll also be supporting the Taranaki Cancer Society so we can continue to support our patients on their cancer journey.”

The Details:

What: Daffodil Day Quiz Night fundraiser

When: Friday, July 28, 6.30pm

Where: New Plymouth Club Auditorium

Cost: $10 a person, teams of six a table

Register: email lisa.russell@cancercd.org.nz



