The 185km trip takes about 10 hours to complete.

Cyclists will travel around Taranaki Maunga for a special cause on Daffodil Day.

This year Taranaki cyclists will travel 185km to raise money for the Taranaki Cancer Society during the annual Cycle of Hope event. Organiser Kevin Taylor says the event, which first ran in 2008, raises almost $12,000 each year. He says while the cycle event is challenging, it’s also rewarding.

“In the past we’ve had rain and all sorts of weather, but it’s nothing compared to what cancer patients and their families go through. We’ve chosen to do this to support Taranaki cancer patients during their journey with treatments, and a little rain is nothing compared to what those people endure.”

Kevin first took part in Cycle of Hope seven years ago.

“I knew a couple of the participants so I thought I’d take part as well and support the Taranaki Cancer Society.”

He says everyone has been affected by cancer in some way.

“Two years ago my nephew was treated at Starship Hospital and at the moment I have three close family members who are impacted by cancer. It’s a horrible disease. It’s nice to know that when I take part this year, I’ll not only be supporting my family but other cancer patients in Taranaki as well.”

Kevin says during the day cyclists have the chance to talk to Daffodil Day volunteers at events in the region.

“We start in New Plymouth at 6am then head towards Opunake, following State Highway 45 until we get to Hāwera. We will have a bit of breakfast there before travelling to Stratford for our lunch. After lunch we continue to Inglewood, taking State Highway 3A to Bell Block before finishing our ride in Fitzroy. It takes roughly 10 hours to complete.”

Taranaki cyclists will travel 185km to support the Taranaki Cancer Society.

He says support from sponsors, traffic management and the Cancer Society helps the event run smoothly.

“Taranaki Cancer Society volunteers follow us around in a van during the day and we have traffic management to keep us safe.”

He says there is no obligation to do the full length.

“People may only want to do one or two legs before taking a break or finishing. They can be picked up in the van and then travel with us for the entire ride. Every little bit helps and I can’t wait for this year’s event.”

People who want to support the Taranaki Cancer Society, but either can’t or don’t want to cycle on the day, have the option to donate online, says Kevin.

“Every little bit helps our local Taranaki Cancer Society.”

The Details:

What: Cycle for Hope

When: Friday, August 25, 6am start.

Where: Event starts at the Ministry of Social Development building, corner of Dawson St and Devon St West, New Plymouth.

More information: email kevin.taylor@fonterra.com or call 021 243 2510

Raffles: Available this week, Wednesday Thursday and Saturday mornings outside New World Stratford, afternoons outside Stratford Countdown.

Daffodil Pop-up Shop: Wednesday, August 23, outside Stratford Pharmacy.

Donate: https://daffodilday.org.nz/t/taranaki-cycle-of-hope















