Stratford Primary School raised $610.10 on their non-uniform day. Photo/ Supplied

Stratford schools and rest homes supported Hawke’s Bay with non-uniform days.

On Wednesday, March 1, Stratford Primary School, Stratford High, and other schools around the district dressed in black and white to support the schools affected by Hawke’s Bay.

Stratford Primary School student Lily Cloake says her school raised $610.10 on the day.

“That’s a lot of money that will help the schools in need after the cyclone.”

Lily was one of the students in charge of collecting donations from the pupils.

“Some people donated $20. I feel very proud of the money we raised, especially since it’s going towards a very good cause.”

The staff and residents at AgeCare Central wore black and white clothing to fundraise for Cyclone Gabrielle relief funds, Photo / Supplied

Staff and residents at AgeCare Central in Stratford also got into the fundraising spirit last week, donning black and white clothing to support Cyclone Gabrielle relief efforts.

Diversional and recreational therapist Andrea Walker says they ran the black and white dress up over two days to give everyone the opportunity to participate around their shifts.

Everyone who joined in made a donation she says, with an impressive $502 raised in total, which will be donated to the Taranaki Mayoral Relief fund for Cyclone Gabrielle relief.

Georgia Stevens, 13, from Stratford High School, says her school raised over $870 on the day.

“This will support the Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti school communities that have been affected by the cyclone and flooding.”

She says she is pleased her school is supporting Hawke’s Bay.

They also took part by dressing up in black and white.

“Seeing lots of people supporting the flooded areas with their donations is awesome. We raised quite a lot of money with lots of people wearing mufti, even one wearing a full panda suit. All up, this was an awesome day seeing people in black and white showing their support for the schools in Tairawhiti and Hawke’s Bay.”

St Joseph's School Stratford also had a non-uniform day to support Hawke's Bay. Photo/ Supplied

St Joseph’s School Stratford also took part, with the pupils raising $426 and the school deciding to match that amount to make a total of $852 to support families connected to Reignier Catholic School who have been impacted by the cyclone.