NZ Red Cross volunteers are on the ground in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

NZME, publisher of the Stratford Press, has raised over $13 million for the New Zealand Red Cross Disaster Fund, and that number is continuing to climb. The fund itself reached $15m last week.

The money will be used to support those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle as well as help Aotearoa New Zealand prepare for future disasters.

NZME managing editor Shane Currie says New Zealanders have shown immense generosity in their response to the appeal.

“The devastation across the country has been heartbreaking to see, and the personal stories that we’ve shared through our channels have clearly resonated with our audiences, as reflected in the significant funds raised. I’d like to thank every single one of our readers, listeners and viewers who have donated to the New Zealand Red Cross Disaster Fund - your generosity is appreciated.”

To help raise donations, NZME extensively promoted the New Zealand Disaster Fund across its print, digital and audio platforms, with the fundraising campaign featuring on the nzherald.co.nz homepage for three weeks.

NZME’s network of radio stations and digital audio all encouraged donations, with some radio stations developing their own unique campaigns for the cause. One such campaign involved The Hits Breakfast Show hosts, Jono and Ben, travelled 1600km - the equivalent length of New Zealand - around Mt Smart Stadium in a golf cart to help raise donations. The pair shared their journey online, encouraging listeners and fans to donate through instant text donation codes that were set up.

Michael Boggs, NZME chief executive, says people across all parts of NZME got involved.

“The results speak for themselves and reflect the fantastic effort our team has put in, as well as the huge generosity of our audience and other businesses across the country.”

He says NZME’s support will continue.

“We’re proud to have supported this cause, and we remain focused on continuing to support our communities and people in affected areas however we can.”

He says as well as the fundraising push, NZME has also made $1m in advertising support available for businesses that have been impacted by the weather events, or businesses that provide products or services that will help those affected.

Shane Chisholm, New Zealand Red Cross general manager of engagement and enterprise, says the response to the emergency has been incredible.

“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of people and organisations across Aotearoa New Zealand, including the NZME family.”

Shane says the Red Cross response to Cyclone Gabrielle has involved the provision of essential supplies, restoring communication in isolated communities and providing psycho-social support as well as practical help to those who have had to leave their homes.



