A New Plymouth Boys’ High School teacher has set up a fundraiser to help those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Evan Davies has started the Wairua for Wairoa fundraiser, running from today until Friday, March 3.

“People want to help and this is just a vehicle for them to be able to come together and show our Taranaki support and also raise as much money as possible for the devastated town of Wairoa. It is easy to become overwhelmed by the scope of devastation on the East Coast. However, by zeroing in on one area, we can show solidarity and awhi for a specific community whose lives have been turned upside down by the devasting flooding from Cyclone Gabrielle.”

As part of the fundraiser there will be a free whānau-friendly event 12 Acts for Awhi on the Puke Ariki Landing. It will start at 11am and run through to 4pm, featuring local bands, food for sale and the opportunity to donate.

Taranaki Foundation is partnering with Evan and his team to manage the donations and to make it as easy as possible for those who are able to contribute to Wairoa from our Taranaki community. All the money raised will be handed over to Wairoa Mayor, Craig Little.

Taranaki Foundation chief executive Josh Hickford says it’s great to see passionate locals leading worthy causes and activating inspiring activities.

“It has been heart-breaking to see the scale of devastation and hurt that Cyclone Gabrielle has caused. We are proud to play a small role in Wairua for Wairoa and get behind this campaign to help a community in need.”

Donation Details for ‘Wairua for Wairoa : Wairua for Wairoa – Taranaki Cares Bank transfer: Taranaki Foundation: 15-3959-0698836-02

The other official channels for Cyclone Gabrielle donations:

■ The Taranaki Mayoral Fund. Donate via bank account: 15-3947-0232203-00. Particulars: Gabrielle. Reference: Relief Fund

■ Hawke’s Bay Foundation Cyclone Relief Fund - is using donations to support the overwhelmed charitable organisations on the ground assisting those worst affected, now and throughout the region’s recovery phase. Donate via https://lnkd.in/gvAgxUfz

■ Ngāti Kahungunu Koha Fund

■ Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated. Funds will be distributed to affected communities across the tribal rohe. Direct deposit: 02-0644-0117140-00. Reference: KOHA

■Red Cross NZ Disaster Fund. To help those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and other extreme weather events. Donate to the appeal by going to www.redcross.org.nz/nz-disaster-fund