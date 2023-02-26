Celine Filbee (left) and Karen Clarke have teamed up to help those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Local musicians Karen Clarke and Celine Filbee have joined forces to help those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The pair have organised two fundraising gigs, with 100 per cent of the ticket sales going to help East Coast communities with cyclone relief.

The first gig, Ma Te Aroha, meaning ‘through love (healing can happen)’, was put together and sold out within the first 24 hours.

The second gig, created for South Taranaki, is named Waiata for Wairoa.

Celine Filbee, a South Taranaki councillor, says funds from the performance will go towards the South Taranaki District Council’s collection for the Wairoa community.

Performing alongside Celine and Karen at this second show are Ohawe-based singer-songwriters Farley Hokopaura and Pete Norris.

Karen says the gigs have received strong support.

“A number of attendees have chosen to pay more than the price of their tickets to help the fundraising, while others who can’t come to the show have added donations. It’s wonderful to see how much aroha is flowing. People really want to let the people of the East Coast know that we care about them and we want to help.”

The Details:

What: Waiata for Wairoa

When: Friday, March 10 at 7pm

Where: Hāwera Repertory Rooms, 59 Collins Street

Tickets: $30 per person. To secure a ticket, text Jude on 027 275 9750