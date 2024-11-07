Taranaki Regional Council water quality scientist Angela Collins sampling for water quality.

Taranaki residents are urged to be cautious after potentially toxic cyanobacteria has been detected in four rivers.

Taranaki Regional Council staff have found mats of the blue-green algae in the Manganui, Waingongoro, Kaupokonui and Waiwhakaiho Rivers, raising health concerns for both swimmers and pets.

Cyanobacteria is a naturally occurring algae that often grows in rivers on rocks as thick brown or black mats. It has the potential to release toxins that can pose significant health risks to both humans and animals. When these mats become exposed on the edges of rivers, they can have a distinctive, unpleasant smell, often described as musty or swampy.

Water quality scientist Angela Collins said if people see the mats, it’s safest to stay out of the water.

“Children are at greater risk because their smaller body size means they need to ingest less toxin to become seriously ill, while dogs may be attracted to the musty smell.”