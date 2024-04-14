This year, nominations can be made online by scanning a QR code, or through filling out paper forms.

Taranaki’s competition centred around excellence in customer service is back for 2024, with nominations now open for Taranaki Top Shop.

Organised by the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce, the awards call for members of the public to nominate businesses across Taranaki that stand out due to their well-presented premises, staff members’ product knowledge and warm welcomes.

Taranaki Chamber of Commerce chief executive Arun Chaudhari said outstanding customer service is the key when it comes to a business gaining an edge over competitors.

“The Taranaki Top Shop Awards are all about delivering a superior customer experience like no other - every time, to every single customer.”

Toi Foundation is the principal supporter of the 2024 Top Shop awards. Toi Foundation chief executive Maria Ramsay said Taranaki businesses contribute substantially to the region.

“We see first-hand how the commercial sector supports the not-for-profit organisations on multiple levels. Toi Foundation is committed to building a thriving, inclusive and equitable Taranaki and we look forward to the awards evening, where together we can celebrate regional businesses and their significant contributions.”

People can nominate businesses in-store, online or by scanning QR codes displayed on posters. The codes will take people directly to the online voting form. Voting forms are also available from the Stratford Press office at 341 Broadway, Stratford. Anyone who makes a nomination will be in the draw to win a $150 Marbles restaurant voucher from The Devon Hotel.

The nine categories are: Home and Furnishings, Lifestyle, Leisure and Health, Hair and Beauty, Specialty Store, Food and Beverage (both eat-in and take-out), Fashion, Footwear and Accessories, Accessibility and Service Person of the Year.

Nominations close at noon on Monday, May 6, after which the 10 businesses with the most nominations in each category will be judged by mystery shoppers.

Category winners, along with the north, central and south regional winners, will be announced at an awards evening on Saturday, June 15, along with the winner of the Supreme Award. In 2023, the Top Shop Supreme Award went to jewellery store Studio 18.