A new community science project will uncover what is happening below the waves.

‘Is the world changing below the waves?’ is one of six new projects funded through the Curious Minds Taranaki programme.

Curious Minds Taranaki is a Participatory Science Platform (PSP) delivered locally by Venture Taranaki in collaboration with the Taranaki Regional Council and funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE). Curious Minds Taranaki funds collaborative research projects that engage community-based organisations, students, kura [schools], Māori collectives and organisations, and businesses with science, technology and mātauranga Māori professionals.

The new project is run by the Main Trust NZ. Main Trust NZ is a charitable trust which has developed online mapping systems for community use. Chairperson Elise Smith says the trust is concerned by observations from divers and iwi that the reefs and marine life around Taranaki are changing.

“There are two marine reserves off Taranaki, the Ngā Motu Tapuae and Parininihi marine reserves. There was a survey completed 20 years ago, but we’ve been told the reef and marine life are changing. We’re concerned about the ecosystem and want to see what’s going on.”

A group of local and national experts on marine environments will record data and capture observations of marine life along the North Taranaki coast. She says global weather patterns and changes are a hot topic at the moment, and this project will help determine what is happening below the waves.

“We will have divers capturing the marine life on a 360-degree video to see if there is any change. It’s quite fascinating to dive off North Taranaki, and it’s exciting to capture what is down there. Divers will deploy data loggers, collect photos to compare with historic imagery and create fully immersive 360 videos.”

The data will be shared with schools and community groups.

“It’s a very exciting project. School and community groups will be able to look at the video, see what is happening and experience the marine environment first-hand. We will also get help from experts who will be able to tell us what we’re looking at.”