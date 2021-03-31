Croquet: Stratford Croquet Club members do well at national competition

The Stratford Croquet Club members.

Stratford Croquet Club members swung their mallets to success at a national tournament.

The Croquet New Zealand AC R A Clarke Copper Tray Invitation tournament took place from March 19-21 in Cambridge.

Club member Bonnie Johnstone won the 0-3.5 Handicap section, receiving the Mrs RA Clarke Copper Tray. She says she is pleased to have won the tray.

"It was thrilling to win and a priviledge to represent the croquet club. The tournament was by invitation only from New Zealand Croquet so it was an honour to be invited to compete."

Bonnie says on the first two days of the competition she was ranked seventh.

"I finished strongly on the third day winning my three matches and placing equal with the leaders. This meant there had to be a four way count back of net hoops and I won."

From left: Winner of the Mrs R.A Clarke Copper Tray Bonnie Johnstone and 3rd place Carey Johnstone.

Mike McClure from Nelson received runner-up and Bonnie's husband Carey received third place.

Carey says the tournament was "exciting".

"I'm happy with the way things turned out. Bonnie played exceptionally well. The last day of the competition was a real nail-biter and I'm pleased Bonnie won."

Bonnie and Carey have been members of the club for the past four years.

"We heard they were taking on members so we thought we would join. This is a great little club. Everyone is so friendly," Bonnie says.

Carey says he enjoys playing croquet.

The Mrs R.A Clarke Copper Tray.

"It's competitive, fun and takes a lot of skill."

Club president Eileen Judd says she is pleased with the results.

"I think it's wonderful that two members of the club achieved such a great result at a national event."

She says new members are always welcome to join the club.

"We currently have 30 members but we're always open to more. The members are very friendly and croquet is a nice, social, and competitive sport."

■ People wanting to join the club can attend a club day on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 9.30am at the Stratford Croquet Club, Victoria Park, Stratford.