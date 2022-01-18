Hawera Park's Bowling and Croquet Clubs met on the green for a social competition. Photo/ Supplied

Two Hāwera clubs that have co-existed beside each other for over 100 years met on the green for a competition.

At the start of the month, the Park Croquet Club and Park Bowling Club had their first competition, named the Battle of the Parks.

The members enjoyed playing bowls. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Croquet Club member Ricardo Pintor says the clubs have coexisted beside each other for many years, previously at King Edward Park, and now at James Campbell Memorial Park since the 1970s.

He says there were 16 players from each club, paired up with a player from the opposite club.

"The players swapped around to join different groups so they could talk to all of the players and form relationships."

Ricardo says the group played two hours of croquet and then two hours of lawn bowls.

"As well as some friendly competition, it gave the chance for players to learn a new skill, and maybe find another sport they like to play. Some of the members picked up the opposite sport fairly quickly and a lot of fun was had."

He hopes Battle of the Parks will become an annual event.

"It's a way we can connect and make friendships."

President of the Park Croquet Club, Gary Engelen, says the day ran smoothly and was an enjoyable event.

"It was the chance to mingle with other people. After 100 years of playing beside each other, it was about time to find out what was happening over the fence. It's the chance to get closer, learn a new skill, and create friendships."

The social competition started with two hours of croquet. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

He says the clubs co-exist well together.

"We've now created a social camaraderie. This could lead to fantastic opportunities for both clubs in the future."