Bartercard Taranaki's Charlotte Stent hits out against Wairarapa this month. Photo/ Graeme Bowden

The cavalry is back for the Bartercard Taranaki Women as they head into a match they must win if they are to propel themselves up the Mike Shrimpton Trophy standings.

Taranaki can still finish as high as second or as low as sixth in the Central Districts competition, depending on the outcome of their final four games.

First up this weekend is a return clash against a Manawatū side who have swept all before them this season and already wrapped up the Shrimpton Trophy title.

Their unbeaten run includes a demolition job over Taranaki just three weeks ago, where Hinds batter Jess Watkin blasted a huge 155 as Taranaki fell to a 203-run loss.

But this weekend Taranaki have the advantage of calling back three big names of their own - captain Kate Baxter, Hinds batter Emily Cunningham, and Mel Megaw - while Manawatū will be missing their contingent of Hinds who are on duty against the Otago Sparks in Dunedin.

The return of the trio has head coach Doug Proffit feeling hopeful a turnaround could be on the cards.

“Their Hinds are away and we’re at full strength, so it’s a perfect opportunity to play against the top team.”

He says it’s the only home game on the park this year.

“So we’re pretty excited about that and looking to right the wrongs. We’re back to full strength for the first time since the break and that will definitely help. The three girls coming back bring experience more than anything and batting, because runs is where we’ve struggled this year. We’ve got a very positive team culture and spirit, [we] just haven’t really performed in the past two games - but we’re in a good place to turn that around this week.”

Following this weekend’s match, the team head to Palmerston North to take on Hawke’s Bay on February 5, before a trip to the South Island to play two games against Nelson on February 18 and 19.

Play is scheduled to start at 10.30am at Pukekura Park on Sunday.