Crazy critters will join fantastic floral art displays in Stratford this weekend

Floral art designs such as this one, which was created by Glenys Campbell for the Floral Art Designer of the Year 2019 show, will be on display. Photo / Supplied

The theme of this year's Taranaki Area Floral Art Designer of the year competition is Under the Mountain.

Floral art member Glenys Campbell says there are a total of seven classes in this year's competition, which takes place this weekend.

She says the classes, which include Fire and Ice, Cool Elegance and Sculpted by Nature to name just a few, have attracted over 60 entries from all around Taranaki.

This year includes a children's section, in which youngsters have been challenged to create a "Crazy Critter from Under the Mountain".

"This has brought another dimension to the exhibition, combining crazy critters with beautiful flowers."

The exhibition is open to the public on the weekend of October 17 and 18 for viewing. It is at the War Memorial Centre and is open on Saturday 10am-4pm and Sunday 10am to 3.30pm.

A plant stall will also be running, says Glenys.