There are 26 new cases of covid-19 in Taranaki today, taking the region's total to 69.

The Taranaki District Health Board says a number of local schools and education providers have been impacted by people testing positive.

These are being managed actively by the Ministry of Education and the individual schools.

Of the total number of the region's 69 cases, 64 are in north Taranaki, five are in south Taranaki, and none are in central Taranaki.

There are currently no new locations of interest in the region, but people are advised to keep checking the locations of interest website for updates.

A total of 631 tests were completed in Taranaki yesterday and 585 vaccines were administered. Sixty-five per cent of the eligible population have received their booster vaccine, and 39 per cent of tamariki have had their first dose.