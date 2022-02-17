There are eight new cases of Covid-19 in Taranaki. Photo/ File

There are eight new cases of Covid-19 in Taranaki, bringing the region's total to 24.

The Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) says one of the new cases is in south Taranaki.

The case is unlinked following travel out of the region, and the other seven are from north Taranaki. Three more people have recovered.

The new cases are predominantly made up of household groups, with some individual community cases.

Of the total number of the region's 24 cases, 23 are in north Taranaki and one is in south Taranaki, and none in central Taranaki.

There are currently no new locations of interest in the region, but people are advised to keep checking the locations of interest website for updates.

A total of 328 were completed in Taranaki yesterday and 941 vaccines were administered. Sixty-one per cent of the eligible population have received their booster vaccine, and 38 per cent of tamariki have had their first dose.