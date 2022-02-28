A group of protesters have gathered on land near New Plymouth's Coastal Walkway for a small-scale occupation they say will last "until further notice". Photo / Alyssa Smith

There were 67 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Taranaki on Monday this week, bringing the total number of active community cases in the region to 391. Monday's Taranaki cases were among the 14,633 new ones in New Zealand announced by the Ministry of Health in its Monday briefing.

Figures released by the Taranaki District Health Board show 76 per cent of active cases in Taranaki are in people under 40, with almost 40 per cent of active cases in the region in people aged 18-29.

Teenagers are also affected by the virus, and both high schools in Stratford, along with several other high schools in Taranaki, have reported one or more active cases among their students over the past week.

Taranaki Diocesan principal Matt Coleman says students having to isolate at home are able to continue their studies remotely, while the rest of the school remains open as normal.

"We have been developing strategies since the very first lockdown as to how we will cope with a hybrid learning model. Our students are well supported by teachers who understand the challenges of learning by distance."

Stratford High School principal Cameron Stone says the school is taking all necessary steps to keep students safe and well.

"We are following the public health guidelines. We are wearing masks, and when resources are shared there is sanitation being used."

Three aged residential care facilities in New Plymouth have staff and/or residents who have tested positive for Covid-19. The facilities have activated Covid-19 response plans to support staff and residents and minimise transmission, said the DHB in an emailed statement.

Saint John's Presbyterian Church in Hāwera remains the only location of interest in Taranaki on the Ministry of Health's website. People who were at the location on Sunday, February 20, between 9am-11.39am, are considered close contacts and are advised to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after they were exposed.

With the country now in Omicron phase three, the ministry will not publish new locations of interest. Anyone who develops Covid-19 symptoms is asked to get a test immediately.

Using the NZ Covid Tracer app is still important to help people identify where they have been and who they need to tell if they test positive for Covid-19, says the Ministry of Health.

"Even if your contacts do not have to isolate, they should still be told so they can make decisions for themselves."

A protest group, under the Taranaki Truth and Freedom Rally banner, are now occupying land near the New Plymouth Coastal Walkway, saying they will remain there until "further notice". The group, who have set up tents, have a range of signs on display protesting mandates and the Covid vaccine.