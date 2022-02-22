There are now two active cases of Covid 19 in the central Taranaki area. Photo / file

Covid-19 has now spread into all parts of Taranaki, with two confirmed cases of the virus in central Taranaki.

At least one of the cases is in Stratford.

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke says the news of cases in the community is unsurprising given the size of the outbreak across the country.

"It was only matter of time before we had Covid return to our community. So this won't be a surprise to anybody. I think we would be foolish to believe there won't be more to follow. As individuals it is our responsibility to take the appropriate actions to help keep ourselves, our families and community safe. There is no need to panic but we do need to be supportive of each other in these difficult times."

A post on a Stratford hair and beauty salon's social media page this morning said a staff member had tested positive.

"Yes the rumour is true ... One of the beautiful ... staff has tested positive for covid..."

The post, on the salon's Facebook page, said the staff member had not been at work since Friday morning, which was before they had any symptoms. It said when the staff member woke up on Monday they had a range of symptoms including a sore throat, headache and runny nose and "did the right thing" in cancelling all clients for the day, getting a Covid test and isolating while waiting for the results.

While the test result came back as positive, clients did not need to worry, the post stated.

"Her last day of work was Friday morning, before having symptoms on Monday, so was not infected then when at work."

The salon is still open, and clients can be confident it is a "safe place to come," the post continued.

"But this is a great opportunity to please remember ... Scan the QR code or sign in ... [use] sanitiser. And where [sic] an appropriate mask."

A staff member from the salon declined to comment further when contacted this afternoon.

The case in Stratford is one of two cases confirmed in central Taranaki today. The two cases are not household contacts of each other, the Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) says.

A media release from the TDHB says there are a total of 31 new cases in Taranaki overall today, of which 24 are in North Taranaki, two in Central Taranaki and five in South Taranaki. Today's numbers bring the total number of active cases in Taranaki to 79.

Taranaki District Health Board's chief medical adviser Dr Greg Simmons says Covid-19 cases are considered to be infectious for a period of two days prior to the date of their onset of symptoms. For those who are confirmed cases but who are asymptomatic this period is considered to be two days from the date of the positive Covid-19 test result.

A total of 666 tests were completed and 641 vaccinations administered across Taranaki yesterday.

The TDHB says exposure events in Taranaki are being managed directly with close contacts, however people are also advised to keep checking the Ministry of Health's website for updates on locations of interest.

At 3pm on Wednesday, February 23, there were no locations on interest in Stratford listed on the site.