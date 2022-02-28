Almost 40 per cent of active cases in the Taranaki region in people aged between 18 and 29

There are 67 new community cases of Covid-19 in Taranaki today, the Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) says. The cases are among the 14,633 new ones in New Zealand on Monday announced by the Ministry of Health at its daily 1pm briefing.

Of the three people in a Taranaki hospital with the virus, two are now recovering at home, says the TDHB, with only one still in hospital. That person is not in ICU. Nationally, 344 people are in hospital with Covid-19, including five in intensive care.

The TDHB is currently unable to provide a breakdown of daily cases by area due to the changeover in the testing data system from PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests to predominantly RATs (rapid antigen tests).

76 per cent of active cases in Taranaki are in people aged under 40, with almost 40 per cent of active cases in the region in people aged between 18 and 29. 84 per cent of the active cases are in the New Plymouth area, 11 per cent in South Taranaki, 4 per cent in Stratford and 1 per cent are either unknown or out of the region.

Three aged residential care facilities in New Plymouth currently have staff and/or residents who have tested positive for Covid-19. The facilities have activated Covid-19 response plans to support staff and residents and minimise transmission, says the TDHB.