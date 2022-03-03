A steady queue of cars at the drive through testing centre run by Ngāruahine at the war memorial car park today. Photo/ Ilona Hanne

There are 283 new cases of covid-19 in Taranaki today, bringing the region's total to 993.

The Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) says there are three adults in Taranaki Base Hospital with covid-19 symptoms. None of the cases are in ICU.

Of the new cases, 205 are in north Taranaki, 25 are in central Taranaki, 50 are in south Taranaki, and four are to be confirmed.

There was a steady queue of cars at the drive-through testing centre run by Ngāruahine at the war memorial car park today.

Testing and RATs collection is available at Stratford War Memorial Monday to Friday from 10am to 2pm.

Walk-in saliva testing and RATs collection are also available in Waitara at Te Awa Church, Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm, and in Hāwera at the TSB Hub, Waihi Rd entrance, on Monday to Friday 9am-2pm, Saturday 10am to 1pm and Sunday 10am to 12pm.

A total of 580 vaccinations were administered in Taranaki yesterday. 69 per cent of the eligible population has received the booster vaccine, and 43 per cent of tamariki have received their first dose.