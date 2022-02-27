Three people remain in hospital in Taranaki with the virus.

There are 100 new cases of Covid-19 in the Taranaki District Health Board region today.

Three people, including one infant, remain in hospital with the virus.

Today's Taranaki cases are amongst the tally of 14,941 community cases announced by the MInsitry of Health today.

217 tests were completed across Taranaki yesterday, and 868 vaccinations administered.

The Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) currently can't provide an accurate total number of active cases across the region due to the changeover in testing data system. Testing is moving from all PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests to predominantly RATs (rapid antigen tests). It is currently also working through the information coming in to provide locality data to show how many cases are in the north, south and central parts of the region.