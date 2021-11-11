Covid-19 Delta Outbreak: TSB Festival of lights cancelled over Covid-19 fears

The TSB Festival of Lights has been cancelled this year. Photo/ Supplied

The TSB Festival of Lights has been cancelled this year due to Covid-19.

New Plymouth District Council group manager community and customer services Teresa Turner says despite considering a range of options to keep New Zealand's leading light festival switched on this summer, the TSB Festival of Lights has been cancelled in the face of Delta pandemic restrictions.

"Sadly and like other event organisers around Aotearoa, we've found it's logistically impossible to deliver an event that attracts up to 150,000 people over six weeks in an open setting like Pukekura Park under current restrictions and with uncertainty around traffic light changes."

She says this is disappointing, and not a decision taken lightly.

"It's also a blow for the artists, performers, sponsors and businesses who get a boost from the iconic event, and we waited as long as possible to try to find a way to make it happen but it just wasn't viable."

The decision was made following advice from the Taranaki District Health Board, and Government officials.

The Government's new scheme to insure summer festivals are cancelled due to Covid does not apply to council-run events such as the TSB Festival of Lights.

Teresa says the stunning lights displays in the spectacular Pukekura Park have been bringing joy to locals and Kiwis for almost 70 years and they're committed to bringing it back as soon as it's logistically possible.