Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Targa New Zealand tarmac motor rally postponed

Competitor John Rae. Photo/ Supplied

Covid-19 has put the breaks on the Targa New Zealand tarmac motor rally.

Event director Peter Martin says this is the second year the event has been affected by Covid-19.

"We had to cancel the 2020 event and we've postponed this year. The plan is to have the event in May 2022 depending on the Covid-19 alert levels."

The Targa New Zealand tarmac motor rally is a five-day event where competitors drive around the north island.

"It's a very popular event where drivers can use their cars at speed in a controlled environment."

He says the team are in the process of distributing postponement letters to residents, businesses, and other people involved.

"It's really guttering that we have to postpone. However, everyone has been understanding and have had the collective mindset of following the rules and keeping our communities safe. We're very appreciative of the support.

"We will now have to go through the entire process of getting our road closures approved and other documents again, but it just can't be helped."

With the 2021 rally set to start in the Waikato area, Peter says there was no way it could go ahead.

"We decided to postpone it to keep communities safe and ensure we can run the full event for everyone to enjoy. With officials based in the Auckland region, there was no way it could have happened. While our competitors are disappointed, they understand why it has been postponed."

He says the plan for the event is to start documentation on May 24 in New Plymouth, with the event finishing on May 29.

"We will overnight in New Plymouth until Friday 27 May 2022 when we will head to Whanganui for the night. On Saturday, May 28 we enjoy lunch in Taihape before travelling over the infamous Gentle Annies which are broken into three stages and finish the day in Havelock North.

"This is a wonderful piece of road closure and is definitely worth the entry fee. On the final day of Sunday 29 May, we will use the local Hawke's Bay roads before finishing in Havelock North."