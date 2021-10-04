Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Stratford tops region for vaccination rate

Brayden Montgomerie says getting vaccinated against Covid-19 was an easy decision to make. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Plenty of kaputī and kai was on offer at Whakaahurangi Marae on Saturday, all served with plenty of kōrero at the Covid-19 vaccination clinic taking place there on the day.

Marae secretary Lovey Read said there had been a "steady stream" of people coming to get vaccinated during the day, with 38 people having been by noon on the day. In total just under 60 people were vaccinated at the clinic on the day, helping keep Stratford top of the charts when it comes to vaccination numbers in the region.

As part of the NZ Herald's 90% project, in data supplied by the Ministry of Health, the Herald will publish the proportion of people partially and fully vaccinated across all 66 New Zealand territorial authorities, highlighting the top 20 towns. Currently, Stratford sits just outside that number, coming in at number 21.

As of Wednesday last week, Stratford District was Taranaki's Top Town of vaccination however, with 46.1 per cent of its population having had both jabs. South Taranaki was ranked at number 60 out of 66, with 34.5 per cent having had both jabs, with that .5 per cent putting them just ahead of New Plymouth District which was sitting on number 61, with 34 per cent fully vaccinated.

Lovey says getting as many people as possible vaccinated is key in the fight against Covid-19, an opinion shared by her mokopuna, Brayden Montgomerie, 13.

The St Joseph's Stratford pupil said he had come along to the marae to get vaccinated, "and to hang out with my nana".

Getting vaccinated was an easy choice he said.

"I want to help the community, I think as many people as can, should get vaccinated."

Many of his friends at school had also got vaccinated he said.

"If more people get vaccinated then we won't have lockdowns. I prefer learning at school with my friends than working at home."

Lovey says a second vaccination clinic at the marae is scheduled for November 13, where those who came on Saturday can get their second jab, and others can come for their first.

"The same as this one, it is open to everyone, and no bookings needed. Just come along and get vaccinated and help us fight Covid-19 and keep it out of our community."