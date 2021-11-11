A long queue along Tukapa St, New Plymouth, for the main Covid-19 testing centre at Taranaki Base Hospital. Photo / Jamie Morton

There are six cases of Covid-19 in Stratford, Taranaki, with one person in hospital.

"I was informed tonight that Covid test results today showed six positive results. All six cases are in the Stratford area," said Stratford district mayor Neil Volzke.

"I am pleased we have been able to identify the source of Covid in our wastewater and the health authorities are now working with the infected people."

An emailed statement from the Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) tonight says the six cases are clearly linked to each other, and there is also a link to the Auckland outbreak which is being further investigated by the health team.

All six people were tested today and returned positive results this evening, with one person admitted to Taranaki Base Hospital this evening.

Interviews are under way this evening and contact tracing will be under way tomorrow.

The other five affected people are currently isolating at home.

The results explain the recent wastewater detections in the town – the most recent was reported on Tuesday, November 9. Any locations of interest will be publicised once determined.

Volzke says it's important people continue to be vigilant.

"The most important thing now is containment, and I strongly encourage anyone with flu-like symptoms or feeling unwell to get tested as soon as possible."

The health board is encouraging anyone in Stratford, or any recent visitors to the town with Covid-19 related symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested.

Testing will be available in Stratford tomorrow through to Sunday between 10am and 2pm at the War Memorial car park. Testing is also available at Taranaki Base Hospital and Hawera Hospital.

The vaccine hubs are open in New Plymouth and Hāwera on Saturday and Sunday and there are several pop-up clinics in the community. For a full list see the TDHB website.

Taranaki had 16 cases of Covid-19 between March and May 2020, but none since then.

Just over 86 per cent of the region's residents have received a first dose of the vaccine, with 72.6 per cent fully vaccinated.

The region sits 4010 first doses short of the 90 per cent mark, and on recent vaccination rates is not predicted to hit the 90 per cent fully vaccinated threshold until near Christmas.

Vaccination rates are lower among Māori in the region, with 72.2 per cent having had one dose and just 53.3 per cent fully vaccinated.