Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New positive Covid-19 case in Eltham, Taranaki

The Ministry of Health has confirmed a new community case in Eltham this evening. At this stage, the case is not linked to any of the previously reported cases in New Plymouth or Waitara.

The new case is currently isolating at home while case investigation work is underway to identify any close contacts and locations of interest and any locations considered high risk to the public will be shared on the Ministry of Health's website.

Taranaki District Health Board Covid-19 incident controller, Becky Jenkins, says the best way to determine if there is community transmission in Eltham or wider areas is to increase testing.

"Taranaki health service providers will be standing up a public clinic for easy access to testing for the Eltham community on Sunday. We encourage anyone who has symptoms, no matter how mild, to please get tested as soon as possible."

Covid-19 testing will be available at the following locations on Sunday, December 12:

Eltham Kohanga Reo, 24 York Street, 10am – 3pm (run by Ngaruahine)

Eltham Main Road, 9am – 1pm (saliva testing run by Ngati Ruanui)

Hāwera Hospital testing centre, 10am – 1pm

Taranaki Base Hospital testing centre, 9am – 3pm

The TDHB will advise of any additional pop-up clinic locations, including Stratford, over the next few days as more information becomes available, she says.