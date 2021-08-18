Covid 19 coronavirus: Yarrows Taranaki Bulls and Toi Foundation Taranaki Whio matches postponed

NZ Rugby has postponed all matches that had been scheduled for this weekend.

With the move to a level 4 lockdown, New Zealand Rugby has postponed or cancelled all rugby this weekend.

Bunnings Warehouse NPC, Farah Palmer Cup (FPC) and Heartland Championship matches, as well as all community and school rugby this weekend, has been cancelled or postponed.

The Yarrows Taranaki Bulls and Toi Foundation Taranaki Whio NPC and FPC matches that were scheduled for Hamilton and Inglewood this weekend have been postponed.

The Yarrows Taranaki Bulls match against Waikato has been rescheduled to take place after week 10 in the Bunnings NPC, making for a October 16 encounter (subject to change).

New Zealand Rugby general manager community rugby Steve Lancaster says the decision had been made in consultation with provincial unions and the Players' Association in the interests of wider public safety due to the latest Covid-19 community outbreak.

"Although it could be possible to play competitions and matches outside of Auckland and Coromandel if the Covid alert levels fell to level 2 before Saturday, with level 4 restrictions not being lifted until midnight Friday at the earliest, we believe the responsible decision is to make an early call and keep people away from our fields and venues this weekend.

"We understand this decision will be disappointing for some of our stakeholders but are confident the rugby community will once again act in unity to play our part in keeping Aotearoa safe."

He says New Zealand Rugby would review the status of all competitions beyond this weekend after the Government's next Covid update on Friday, August 20.

"Like all New Zealanders we will be guided by the Government and health authorities over the next seven days."

No community rugby fixtures will be played this weekend. Due to team travel and other logistical considerations, even with a drop in alert level, all planned games are off. This includes senior representative rugby, age-grade reps and Bayleys Secondary School rugby.