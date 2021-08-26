Covid-19 Coronavirus: Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade operating safely at level 4

The Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade are keeping themselves and others safe.

Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade deputy chief officer Kevan Old says an automated messaging system alerts firefighters who is attending the call.

"The minimum amount of firefighters needed per fire appliance is four. Once four people have responded for one unit, or eight people if two units are needed, we know we don't have to go to the fire station as there is enough people for the call-out."

Kevan says firefighters wear masks and gloves when attending a call-out.

"We also maintain social distancing rules and have other protocols to keep ourselves and others safe."

Kevan says the Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade have attended two calls since the start of the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown.

"We encourage people to keep doing what they're doing to ensure they're keeping themselves, and others safe."

National Commander Kerry Gregory says New Zealand can be assured Fire and Emergency is well prepared to help communities in an emergency during level 4 restrictions.

"We have plans in place to ensure we can respond. Firefighters will follow Covid protocols when responding to any incident, wearing protective gear to keep themselves and the community safe," he says.

"But we also ask people to help keep our firefighters safe by holding off any non-essential outdoor fires - such as burning household rubbish or garden waste. This will stop firefighters being called out and having to leave their bubbles unnecessarily, also, while everyone is at home, now is also the time to think about fire safety around your house. Check your smoke alarms are working and make an escape plan. You can make an escape plan at www.escapemyhouse.co.nz."

Kerry says people working from home should make sure they're not overloading multi plugs at work stations.

"Also keep everything one metre from the heater."