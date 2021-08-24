Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Todd Velvin - We need to stay the course

Todd Velvin says the good work being done now will pay off. Photo / Supplied

Todd Velvin says the good work being done now will pay off. Photo / Supplied

Opinion:

Kia ora, Taranaki, we hope you are doing well in your bubbles.

As we heard on Monday, New Zealand will stay at level 4 until 11:59pm this Friday, August 27.

We've been at level 4 now for one week, and the contact tracing teams have done an immense amount of work to identify well over 300 locations of interest and over 13,000 contacts.

These high numbers and the fact that we have not yet reached the peak of this outbreak is the basis of the Government's decision.

I know this decision may cause uncertainty and fatigue for some people. I encourage you all to stay the course, focus on what you can control, and continue reaching out to whānau and friends for virtual face time.

We've made some good gains to date, so let's all do our bit to lock them in.

Taranaki vaccinations are on the up. Pop-up community clinics in Stratford vaccinated more than 1700 people over the weekend, many of them essential workers and their whānau.

The team received great feedback for the way the event was run, and the friendliness and positivity of all the staff involved.

The Government is expanding the list of essential workers who can get early access to a Covid-19 vaccination. DHBs will work directly with employers to organise vaccinations for this group.

Tui Ora are also holding vaccination clinics this week in Opunake, Mokau and Urenui. See their website for details on www.tuiora.co.nz.

More than a million Kiwis have had their vaccine, so I encourage you to book yours at www.bookmyvaccine.nz.

There are high testing numbers in Taranaki. It was pleasing to see a large turnout for testing this week in Taranaki, with 2539 tests completed in the last seven days.

That's around 2 per cent of our people taking one for the team of 5 million and getting swabbed.

Fun fact: Kaponga came out on top as the highest testing town.

Remember that if you have cold or flu symptoms, are a close contact, or have been at a location of interest, then you should arrange testing through your medical practice or one of the testing locations in Taranaki. Contact details are on the TDHB website, www.tdhb.org.nz.

There is high demand during lockdowns and alert Level changes, so please continue to be patient and kind to our healthcare workers who are getting the mahi done.

The next update for alert level changes will be this Friday. The good work we all put in now will mean we can get back to business, school and our daily lives sooner.