Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Taranaki Diocesan arts and craft fete cancelled

Organisers hope the fete will be up and running next year. Photo / Supplied

Organisers of a popular arts and crafts market have had to make the tough decision to cancel the event this year in wake of the current Covid-19 alert levels.

For the past seven years, the Taranaki Dio PTA (formerly St Mary's) has held the Under the Mountain Arts and Crafts Fete in the school grounds on the Saturday of October's Labour weekend.

This year, however, the recent rise in Covid-19 alert levels meant a tough decision had to be made, says PTA chairperson Julie Larcom.

"We really wanted to be able to hold the event again this year particularly for our stallholders who have supported us over the years and who will be struggling without any markets to go to at present. However, sadly level 2 restrictions make it impossible to have it this year."

The fundraising potential from the fete will be missed this year, she says.

"2021 was looking to be our biggest and best year yet - including lots of new exciting stalls joining us for the first time.

"Over the past seven years, the Under the Mountain Arts and Crafts Fete has grown in size and reputation and so far added $30,000 to the PTA's fundraising. These funds have gone into the school to support our girls in the classrooms and around the school including more than $11,000 worth of new sports uniforms last year."

Parents, whānau and the wider community can still support the school's fundraising in a variety of ways, however, as the PTA has a range of opportunities running throughout the year.

"One of the PTA's latest fundraisers is REWARDHUB where online shopping by family and friends directly generates donations to the PTA without it costing the shopper anything extra at all. Register as a supporter of Taranaki Diocesan School Stratford PTA and log in to shop direct via REWARDHUB to your online shop of choice and it is as easy as that."

While it is heartbreaking to cancel the event, it's the right decision, says Julie.

"Taranaki Diocesan School and its PTA wish to continue to keep its community safe and look forward to seeing you all at next year's Labour Weekend fete."