Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Taranaki Arts Festival Trust postpones RESET

All I See was set to perform in Stratford at the TET King's Theatre as part of the festival lineup. Photo / Supplied

The pause button has been pushed on Taranaki Arts Festival Trust's popular RESET festival planned for November.

Covid-19 restrictions and alert levels have forced the organisers to postpone the event until next year.

A statement released on Wednesday morning by Taranaki Arts Festival Trust (TAFT) describes the decision as being "heartbreaking".

"With the continuing uncertainty around Covid-19 restrictions, we cannot proceed with RESET as planned. Many factors have contributed to this heartbreaking decision. While we support and understand the Government's decision to apply restrictions nationally was required to slow the spread of the Delta variant, it has made delivering our 10-day festival programme hugely challenging."

Reasons for the decision include the fact many of the artists are based in Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland, leading to uncertainty over their ability to travel outside of the region, along with the fact the present alert level in Tāmaki Makaurau meant physical rehearsals for their shows weren't viable either.

While alert level 2 restrictions did allow for events to go ahead, the restrictions on numbers and physical distancing requirements did not align with the style of the planned festival, the statement noted.

"While alert level 2 does allow for limited gathering indoors, our festival shows require a much greater capacity to be viable for TAFT. With physical distancing in the venues, the experience for our audiences and artists is also compromised under current restrictions. We want to bring people together, not have us seated apart. We want to get our wider community together, not have us restricted in numbers."

It's not all bad news for arts and culture fans, however, with the Through The Eye of Taranaki exhibition still going ahead along with some planned community events that were part of the programme as well.

Organisers are now working through rescheduling artists for our 2022 festival programme, and are asking anyone who has purchased tickets for any of the shows to "bear with them" as they work with ticket provider Ticketek in managing the postponement.

The festival will now take place in June 2022, and organisers say they hope people will hold on to their tickets for the new dates. Refunds will be offered to those who can't make those dates, however.

Organisers are also appealing to people to consider ways in which they can support the arts in Taranaki.

"To ensure the arts continue to thrive in Taranaki, we ask you to consider donating your refunded tickets or a portion of your ticket to support Taranaki Arts Festival Trust in delivering programmes in the future."

The statement acknowledges the many festival partners, sponsors and patrons who make all of TAFT's festivals a reality.

"Without their support, we wouldn't be able to deliver or present the calibre of performances we bring to the Taranaki region."