Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Super Saturday in Stratford

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke took the opportunity to get vaccinated earlier this year at a community vaccination clinic in Stratford. Photo / supplied

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke took the opportunity to get vaccinated earlier this year at a community vaccination clinic in Stratford. Photo / supplied

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke says he hopes to see plenty of people rolling their sleeves up to help in the fight against Covid-19 on Saturday.

A walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic will be running in Stratford on the day, at Countdown Stratford in the morning and New World Stratford in the afternoon.

The day has been dubbed Super Saturday, and is Aotearoa's collective day to vaccinate as many people in New Zealand as possible in an effort to help the nation reach that all-important 90 per cent target. Neil says when it comes to the Stratford district, he would like to see that 90 per cent reached as soon as possible.

‌

"We currently have the best vaccination rate in the region, and want to continue that trend, so please, if you haven't yet had your first dose of the vaccine, or if it is over three weeks since you had that first shot, come along on Saturday to the walk-in clinic and get vaccinated."

As of today, Stratford District sits in position 39 out of 66 when it comes to ranking the country's districts on vaccination rates, with 52.8 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated. New Plymouth is ranked at 45, with 51.9 per cent fully vaccinated and South Taranaki is placed at 53, with 49.9 per cent having had both doses.

While many Stratford residents took the opportunity to get vaccinated earlier thanks to the community clinics run at the War Memorial Centre in town, now is the time for the rest, says Neil.

"To help give people that extra push, we are adding a special incentive in this Saturday, thanks to the generosity of Contact Energy we have 20, $250 Contact Energy vouchers to give away through a prize draw on Saturday; to enter, you simply have to come along and get vaccinated."

Neil will be drawing the lucky winners at 3.30pm at New World.

"I look forward to drawing the names on the day, it's a great incentive."

A free community barbecue will be running at both sites on the day as well, he says.

"There's lots of reasons to come along, from a free sausage to the chance to win a great prize, but of course, the best reason to come along is simply to do your bit, get vaccinated, be protected and protect others against Covid-19."

The details:

Stratford community walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic:

Stratford Countdown: Saturday, October 16, 9.30am - noon.

Stratford New World: Saturday, October 16, 12.30pm - 3.30pm.