Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Stratford community vaccination event draws long lines

Tatjana Hanne (13) was booked in for an 11.20am appointment, and got her jab at 12.50pm. Photo / Ilona Hanne

A single line snaked around the side of the Stratford war memorial this morning, as hundreds turned up to the community vaccination event taking place there today and tomorrow.

At a previous community vaccination event earlier this month more than 2500 people received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine over two days. At that event, the Stratford clinic accepted some walk-ins with around 200 doses available on top of the booked appointments.

With the Delta variant of Covid-19 now confirmed in New Zealand, people in the line were keen to get vaccinated, some despite earlier doubts.

"I was going to wait as I didn't really think I needed it, but then the Auckland stuff happened, and I go up there a lot and I thought maybe I should. I was going to go to a New Plymouth vaccine place as I live nearer there but am rural and this clinic was open to rural people all over the region so I booked online yesterday."

Mark Henderson says he's glad he did book in now.

"What made me book was yesterday talking to a mate who said he had been tested for Covid-19 because he had been up in Auckland and in a place they now say one of the cases was, so I realised it isn't just an overseas thing now, it's here."

Many in the line were taking advantage of yesterday's announcement that Cabinet had granted approval for 12-15-year-olds to be administered the Pfizer vaccine.

Georgia Stevens (13) was pleased she was able to get vaccinated today.

"I didn't think it was fair before as kids go out just as much as adults do and we are probably at more risk sometimes because we are in bigger groups. My mum works in an office with a few people but my classroom has 30 in it."

Having had vaccines before she wasn't expecting this one to hurt.

"They are annoying but they don't really hurt, and even if it does, it's better than getting sick."