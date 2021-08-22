The drive-in pop-up Covid-19 testing clinic was well attended. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Over 50 people turned up to last week's Covid-19 pop-up testing clinic in Stratford.

The clinic, organised and run by Ngaruahine Iwi Health Services, was well attended with a total of 57 Covid-19 tests completed over the two hours it ran.

Ngaruahine Iwi Health Services general manager Warren Nicholls said the focus was on keeping whānau safe and well, with pop-up clinics arranged at a number of venues around the region.

"The only way we know where we are at with Covid-19, is with testing. Without testing we don't know if it is here or not. So our message to the community is to come along and get tested if you have symptoms or have been travelling recently to other parts of the country."

More clinics are scheduled for this week, with a second one taking place in Stratford at the Whakaahurangi Marae carpark on Tuesday, August 24 between 10am and midday.

Kyle Bates went to last week's clinic after his GP advised him to get tested, he says.

"I was showing signs of a cold, from a sore throat and chesty cough to being congested and a running nose. I spoke to my GP by phone who advised me to get a Covid test just to eliminate the possibility of having it."

His GP gave him the details of the Stratford pop-up clinic, and Kyle says the process was "great".

"From been informed I had to get a test, to showing up and being allocated a car park in a huge line of waiting, from the staff taking my details to the testing been done. It was all a very professional and efficient system being held in a time of panic - which was very nice to see."

Kyle said the staff at the drive-in clinic were great to deal with.

"Despite the amount of people and vehicles piling in for the testing, the staff worked wonders in keeping everyone well-informed and organised making it a very friendly and efficient experience."

Another person, who didn't want to give their name, had come to get tested as their partner had been in Auckland recently.

"I'm glad I don't have to go to New Plymouth for a test, as I have heard they have long queues and even turned some away the other day. To be honest, I am only getting the test out of an abundance of caution so I can't truthfully say I would have bothered if I hadn't been able to come to one near home."

While the test wasn't pleasant, it wasn't as bad as they had been expecting.

"It's not nice, but it's over quickly and at least now I know I have done the right thing to help keep others safe. I'm really glad the clinic is here because we aren't meant to drive far in lockdown so it seems stupid to have to go out of town for a test."