Covid-19 Coronavirus Delta Outbreak: More cases confirmed in south Taranaki

There are 11 new cases of Covid-19 in Eltham.

There are 11 new cases of Covid-19 in Eltham.

Eleven new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Eltham.

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon says as well as the cases in Eltham, there is also one in Hāwera.

"According to Taranaki District Health Board, the Eltham cases are 11 students all from the same class."

He says the 11 cases are all linked to the Eltham case announced on December 11.

"Apparently there is a link between the Hāwera case and the initial reported case in Eltham."

Phil says he understands there will be apprehension in the community, but they need to be kind and considerate of those affected.

"My heart really goes out to those affected. I know we have a great community that sticks together and we need that now to be kind, and also follow the rules of mask wearing, contact tracing and getting vaccinated to protect ourselves and the community."