Covid 19 coronavirus: 300 people receive first dose of vaccination in rural clinic

More than 300 people were received their first dose of the vaccine. Photo / File

More than 300 people from Taranaki's rural communities received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination during the around-the-mountain clinic tour.

Bevan Clayton-Smith, Taranaki Covid-19 Vaccination programme senior responsible officer says they are delighted with the fantastic response from rural communities.

"We're very pleased we were able to remove the barriers of time and distance to receiving their vaccination for them. Ensuring that every eligible person in Taranaki has the opportunity to be vaccinated has long been a central kaupapa for the programme, and rural clinics are an important part of that for the region.

"Our outreach teams have really appreciated all the positive feedback, aroha and delicious kai they have been getting, too."

The tour continues for another two weeks, visiting another 10 communities including Rahotu, Pihama, Auroa, Kaponga and Mimi, to administer first dose vaccinations.

The vaccination team will then return for second dose clinics in November.

With cases reported on Sunday in Raglan and Hamilton, and a level 3 lockdown in place just across the district border, Bevan is keen to stress the importance of getting vaccinated as soon as possible.

"Make no mistake, Covid-19 is headed for Taranaki, and the impact it will have on our whole community should not be underestimated. There are hundreds of free appointment slots right across the rohe, extra pop-up clinics happening on a regular basis, and we are encouraging people to reach out to us if they are experiencing difficulties in accessing their vaccination. All the information about appointment availability can be found on BookMyVaccine."

Bevan says the solution to the Covid-19 problem is there and it's free.

"It's safe and very effective. Get vaccinated. It's as simple as that. Get vaccinated now to stop this virus from damaging our Taranaki communities, our loved ones and our way of life. Protect what you hold dear."

Anyone who needs additional support to access their vaccination can email Covid.VacEnquiries@tdhb.org.nz .

The rural clinic schedule for the next two weeks is:

Wednesday, October 6 and November 17: Oaonui Hall 5142 South Rd, Oaonui 9.15am-3.30pm

Thursday, October 7 and November 18: Pihama Hall 3271 South Rd, Pihama 9.30am-3.30pm

Monday, October 11 and November 22: Te Kiri Hall 2716 Eltham Road, Te Kiri 9.15am-3.30pm

Tuesday, October 12 and November 23: Auroa Hall 746 Auroa Rd, Auroa 9.30am-3.30pm

Wednesday October 13 and November 24: Kaponga Town Hall Victoria St, Kaponga 9.15am-3.30pm

Friday, October 15 and November 26: Taumatua Rec Centre Preston St, Eltham 9.15am-3.30pm

Monday October 18 and November 29: Hunter Shaw Building 132 Egmont St, Patea 10am-3.30pm

Tuesday October 19 and November 30: Waitoetoe Hall 19 Pukearuhe Rd, Mimi 9am-3.30pm

Appointments can be booked online at BookMyVaccine.nz, or call 800 28 29 26 (8am-8pm, 7 days), and walk-ins are welcome.