Country Music Festival: Three day music bash organised for Easter weekend

Les and Paddy Haami known as the band Jade will be at the event. Photo/ Supplied

Country music lovers can enjoy a weekend of toe-tapping tunes over the Easter weekend.

Jocelyn and George Tuahine, who run the Riverside Country Music Group and organise the Taranaki Country Music Festival which takes place in February each year, have organised a three day music bash as a fundraiser for the February event.

In 2018 Jocelyn and George entered the Taranaki Country Music Festival into the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards and won the Events and Attractions Excellence Award.

Jocelyn says the festivals are being organised with the help of a 'great' team.

"They're very supportive and get the job done. We are quite busy organising as we're straight back into it after the festival but with the help of our lovely team it's been going very smoothly."

She says as well as raising funds for the Country Music Festival, the event will provide country music lovers with some 'great' tunes over the Easter Holidays.

"We have a great line-up of people from all over the country who will be performing. There will be a showcase on Friday and Saturday night featuring top quality artists. Some of the acts also preformed at our Country Music Festival. There will also be open-mic sessions so people can get up and have a go."

Jocelyn says Les and Paddy Haami, known as the band Jade from Urenui, and Carylann Martin from Kapiti Coast will be performing at the event.

"They're quite popular and very talented."

Carylann Martin will be performing at the event. Photo/ Supplied

Jocelyn says she enjoys listening to country music.

"I like the story behind the lyrics. Country music isn't really played on the radio anymore but we're trying to promote it and bring it back."

Jocelyn says the country music events are popular.

"I like organising the events for the community and those who cannot travel so they can get out of the house and listen to some great country music. We get a lot of positive feedback. People love what we're doing."

She says tickets are selling out fast.

"I advise people to get in quick. There is a set price of $35 for tickets. There will also be food and drink available."

■ The Details:

What: Easter Weekend Three Day Music Bash

When: April 2 to April 4

Where: Waitara War Memorial Hall

Tickets: $35. Contact Jocelyn on 0276939233 for tickets.