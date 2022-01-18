Taranaki Country Music Festival organiser Jocelyn Tuahine says the Kahu Sisters have an amazing harmony. Photo/ Supplied

Taranaki Country Music Festival organiser Jocelyn Tuahine says the Kahu Sisters have an amazing harmony. Photo/ Supplied

Country music artists are en route to Taranaki for the annual Country Music Festival next month.

The festival is in its fifth year, and organiser Jocelyn Tuahine says it keeps getting bigger.

The Country Music Festival, organised by Jocelyn and her husband George and their team, will feature over 40 artists, both local and from around the country.

"It's a celebration of New Zealand's country music."

Country enthusiasts Jocelyn and George also run the Riverside Country Music Group.

"We love country music."

Jocelyn says the three-day music festival is organised with the help of their team.

"They work so hard to ensure the festival runs smoothly."

Jocelyn says it features two showcases, packed with toe-tapping tunes by talented artists.

"We have a Friday and Saturday night showcase. The Kahu Sisters from Taupō are performing, they have an awesome harmony. Ivan Broughton and En-Tranzet are performing again, and Sally Burgess, originally from Nashville, is performing as well. On Friday night we have an Elvis impersonator performing which will be entertaining."

The country music festival is headlined by Roger Tibbs.

"Roger is a well-known New Zealand yodeller. He's taken a break from music but he's back and ready to perform."

As well as enjoying the music, the audience has the chance to get on stage themselves.

"We have a number of open-mic sessions over the weekend. It's a great chance for the audience to get up and give it a go."

The past events have been a sell-out and Jocelyn says people need to get in quick to secure their spot at the festival.

"We have four-day motorhome parking available at the school across from the venue. The money from the parking is given back to the school."

People are required to have a My Vaccine Pass to attend the event.

"There will be sign-in sheets and mask-wearing is recommended."

The Details:

What: Taranaki Country Music Festival.

When: February 18 to 20.

Where: Waitara War Memorial Hall.

Tickets: Weekend and day passes are available at www.taranakifestival.co.nz.

Other: Motorhome parking for four days is available for the festival. Visit the website for more information.