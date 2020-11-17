Concert: Stratford Senior Citizens Hall packed with entertainment

A moment of silence was held for Les Swete at the concert. Photo/ Supplied

An afternoon of toe-tapping tunes raised funds for a local music club.

The Taranaki Country Music Club and guest singers preformed for an audience of 60 at the Stratford Senior Citizens Hall on November 4.

Around $450 was raised. The money is going towards the Taranaki Country Music Club's 50th jubilee in March next year.

Before the concert, the audience was saddened to hear Les Swete passed away on October 29 due to illness.

A moment of silence was held for Les during the performance. Les was a frequent performer at the Stratford concerts.

His main club was Merrilands Country Music Club in New Plymouth but he visited other clubs as a guest artist.

Les started singing and entertaining while running a dairy in Manaia. After six years, Les sold the dairy and returned to Waitara where he started going to various country music clubs and performed at cabarets, weddings, birthday parties and fundraising concerts.

Les would also visit different rest homes around Taranaki. Les formed a duet with Cliff Whitmore of New Plymouth. They were very popular and well received by the audience. Les will certainly be missed by all.

■ The Taranaki Country Music Club's 50th jubilee takes place March 2021 at the Stratford Senior Citizens Hall.