A car at the starting line of a previous Taranaki Car Club event. Photo / Nigel Swan, Swans In Flight

A car at the starting line of a previous Taranaki Car Club event. Photo / Nigel Swan, Swans In Flight

There’ll be plenty of thrills and hopefully no spills at the upcoming Toko Road Bent Sprint.

Organised by the Taranaki Car Club, the event “will put drivers through their paces” says president Andrew Larsen.

“This event is all about getting the speed and this road is perfect for drivers of all abilities.”

Andrew says the event, now in its third year, attracts competitors from across Taranaki and Whanganui as well as further afield.

“The first year we even had competitors come up from Wellington. It attracts a lot of attention.”

Huinga Hall is a central point of the event, he says.

“Huinga Hall is at the end of the road so they will travel to the start line, complete their lap and then head back to Huinga Hall.”

He says Toko Rd is perfect for the event.

“It’s a rural chip seal road. It’s a 2.7km stretch of fast-flowing road that starts quite tight but it evens out.”

He says residents have always been supportive of the event in the past, and he appreciates their continued support.

“They’re real good about it. Without their support, we wouldn’t be able to run.”

Registrations for the event open soon, he says. While the event is perfect for drivers of all abilities, Andrew says they need a Motorsport New Zealand licence.

“You can apply for day licences but this needs to be done in advance. It’s going to be a fun event and we’d love to see some new faces on the day.”

The Details:

What: Toko Road Bent Sprint

When: Sunday, April 14. 10am start

Where: Huinga Hall, 503 Toko Rd, Stratford

Registrations: Taranaki Car Club or the Sporty websites