Central Taranaki Safe Trust is in need of more volunteers to for their community patrol. Pictured here are just some of the volunteers who give their time to keeping the community safe.

“We’re the eyes and ears for the Stratford police station,” says Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust (CTSCT) safety officer Ann Coles.

She says the CTSCT community patrol covers all of Central Taranaki and needs more eyes and ears on the street to keep the district safe.

“We have around 30 volunteers now but it’s a big job. We need more people so we can continue to keep the area a safe place to live, work and play.”

First started in 2009, the patrol is a group of volunteers who watch surveillance cameras from the police station or drive the streets looking for suspicious activity. It is a collaboration between CTSCT, the Stratford District Council and Stratford Police.

“We help keep Central Taranaki a safe place. There’s a job for everyone. If you’re not keen on driving you can observe from the passenger side and if you’d rather not be in a car you can watch the security camera footage.”

The patrol is like one big family, she says.

“No one is ever rostered on by themselves. Our patrol cars always have two people and multiple people watch the cameras. It’s a very supportive environment.”

Volunteers are asked to do a minimum of one shift each month, with shifts flexible to suit schedules.

There is no skill needed, she says, just a passion for keeping the community safe.

“We all want to keep our hometowns safe and that’s the role of the community patrol. We’re the eyes and ears of the police. The only requirement is volunteering your time to help the community.”

To register your interest email safetrust@xtra.co.nz.















