Stratford District Council is seeking feedback on the districts Waste Management and Minimisation Plan (WMMP). Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Stratford District Council (SDC) is seeking feedback on the district’s Waste Management and Minimisation Plan (WMMP).

The purpose of the WMMP is to identify the district’s vision, objectives and targets for waste management and minimisation, and a review is required every 6 years.

Victoria Araba, director of assets, says they’ve been working alongside neighbouring districts.

“Each council is required to review their WMMP and we’re all working towards the region’s vision to achieve a zero waste future. To ensure we’re on the right track with our draft plan, we want to hear from our community on what your waste management aspirations are, any concerns you have and any ideas you have to help our district move towards a more sustainable future.”

She says there are legislative changes happening nationally in the waste management space and these changes will be reflected in the new WMMP.

“This impacts some areas of our community more than others. In particular our farmers, construction trades and businesses will see change as we work towards new national targets.”

SDC is encouraging people in these industries to contribute to the planning process and share any views or suggestions they have.

“All our residents have a role to play in reducing the waste we produce, so we want to hear from anyone who has an interest in helping the Stratford district achieve our zero waste goals,” says Victoria.

A public meeting on the WMMP is being held at the Stratford War Memorial Centre on Wednesday, February 15 at 5.30pm.

Any ideas and feedback received through this process will be used to shape the final draft plan, which will be shared with the public for consultation later this year.

To share your views, email wasteminimisation@stratford.govt.nz or attend one of the meetings listed on the website here.