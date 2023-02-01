The South Taranaki Neighbourhood Support Community Family Fun Day mixes entertainment with learning opportunities. Photo/ Supplied

A Community Family Fun Day will provide entertainment for South Taranaki.

South Taranaki Neighbourhood Support development coordinator Wendy Foreman says the day is aimed at building connections in the community, having fun and learning about different emergency services.

“We want to educate the community on what we do, and also get them familiar with the other emergency services that work in the community.”

She says there will be something for everyone on the day.

“We will have an adult’s team challenge on the day. We’re looking for two more teams to join. They need to have six members and be prepared to have fun.

“Our stall holders will be selling a range of things from gifts, to food, and other quirky things.

“While the adults shop, the kids can take part in a scavenger hunt. They start at the Neighbourhood Support tent and then have to go to the tents and answer some questions to be in to win some prizes.

“Our train will also be running on the day as well and we’ll be running a garage sale.”

South Taranaki Neighbourhood Support chairperson Curtis says the event helps to educate the community on what Neighbourhood Support does.

“We’re looking to create safe and resilient communities and this does it.”

Different emergency services will be there; Fire and Emergency New Zealand plan to run a kitchen fire demonstration and the police will have a number of stalls.

Ben Patterson, Pātea Constable and South Taranaki Neighbourhood Support police liaison officer, says the mobile police base will be set up for the community to interact with local staff.

“Police cars will be on site for anyone to view and a recruitment stand will be available for anyone wishing to join the police. From 10.15am to 11.30am, South Taranaki and North Taranaki Police will face off in challenges with other organisations and businesses inside the arena for the community to watch. This is a fun event for all ages and an exciting opportunity to engage with the community and give back to what is a great place.”

St John Hāwera staff will also be at the event, raising funds for their new ambulance station.

Hāwera area chairperson Heather Bickenshire says the team feels privileged to be part of the event.

“St John is a vital part of the community. We’re so thankful to the people who have donated to us in the past, and are thankful to the ones who will support us as well, including Neighbourhood Support for letting us in their event.”

The team will have raffles running on the day, the Major Incident Support Team will be there, and there will be a triage inflatable tent set up.

She says after six years the build is set to start early this year.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has helped us get to this point.”

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon says this event is going to be bigger and better than ever.

“This event brings not only a day of wonderful activities and edible treats to our local community - but also supports our local St John Hāwera, helping them fundraise for their new building.

“We are truly lucky to have such wonderful volunteers at the South Taranaki branch who have contributed greatly to bringing our community back together after Covid-19 and improving our wellbeing and spirit.

“So please everyone, pop down, grab a bite to eat, bring the kids to enjoy the activities on offer or just enjoy getting back together as a community.”

The Details:

What: South Taranaki Neighbourhood Support Community Family Fun Day.

When: Saturday February 11, 9am-2pm.

Where: TSB Hub, Waihi Road, Hāwera.

Bring cash.



