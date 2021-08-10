Comic book fans of all ages enjoy Hāwera LibraryPlus Free Comic Book Day

Reyn Hughes-Taylor (8) enjoyed trying her hand at some artwork in a workshop led by James Davidson. Photo / Ilona Hanne

From illustration workshops to facepainting, a hunt for galaxy themed painted rocks to finding out about coding, there was something for every superhero and super villain at the Hāwera LibraryPlus Free Comic Book Day on Saturday.

Children, and adults, were encouraged to dress up and enjoy a range of activities as well as claiming free comic books, a free hot drink from Caffeinate and the chance to go on a super hero scavenger hunt as well as taking part in the Comicon parade in the town.

The event was the culmination of a week-long series of activities at LibraryPlus centres around South Taranaki, and was attended by hundreds of comic book fans.

Brothers Kaleb (10) and Dylan (8) Smith were at the event, dressed up as Moonface and Saucepan Man from Enid Blyton's popular Faraway Tree series.

The boys, who both attend Turuturu School, said they always enjoyed coming to the event, and had dressed up as various characters over the years.

Eight-year-old Reyn Taylor-Hughes took part in one of the two illustration workshops on the day. The workshops were led by James Davidson, creator of the popular Moa Comics.

"I like drawing and this is fun."

Reyn said she liked learning more about art and having a go at creating her own comic character.

"I like using my imagination. I also liked having my facepaint done today."