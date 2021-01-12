Colgate Games: Over 1000 young athletes compete in 43rd annual event

Tilly Oliver-Chambers (9) travelled from Helensville to compete in the Colgate Games.

More than 1000 young athletes competed at the 43rd annual Colgate Games in Taranaki over the weekend.

The athletes travelled from all over the country with 79 clubs represented at the games and 1176 athletes competing at Inglewood's TET Stadium.

Olympic bronze medallist Eliza McCartney surprised the young athletes at the games.

Olympic Bronze Medallist Eliza McCartney surprised the young athletes. Photo/ Supplied.

Established in 1978, the annual Colgate Games is New Zealand's largest athletics competition for young athletes aged 7 to 14 years old.

Tilly Oliver-Chambers, 9, travelled from Helensville to compete in the Colgate Games.

"I've been competing in the games since I was 7. I joined the Helensville Athletics Club when I was 2. My siblings are also involved in athletics."

Over the weekend Tilly competed in shot put and the 60m, 100m, and 200m races.

"My favourite thing to do is run long distance."

Tilly says she enjoys travelling to Taranaki.

"I really like seeing the mountain."

Tilly enjoys attending the Colgate Games.

"They're really fun as you make lots of different friends from different places around the country. I have a lot of fun at the event."

Luke Embling, 9, from Kaponga Athletics Club competing in shot put.

Colgate NZ general manager John Garside says the Colgate Games are about celebrating community sport and encouraging up and coming athletes to do their best and to give new sports a go.

"The Colgate Games are a chance for young athletes to try new sports, make new friends and compete at a national level. Win or lose, it doesn't matter. When these young athletes train hard and smile strong, anything is possible."

Beniah Su (12) from Auckland competing in high jump.

Colgate and Athletics New Zealand have provided eight scholarships worth $500 each for athletes who display outstanding performances.

The eight scholarships – four awarded each in the North and South Islands – are named after Colgate Games alumnus and two-time Olympic medallist Nick Willis. The funds will go towards helping the winning athletes achieve their sporting goals.