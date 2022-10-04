Olivia Benefield riding Butterscotch in the Dressage. Photo/ Rachael Phillips

Several Stratford riders had a very successful day at the Coastal Adult Riding Club's final day of the Winter Dressage Series.

The event took place at the TSB Indoor arena at Hāwera.

Maree Collins and Nikki Spedding both took home trophies and Kaysey Reed, Sherilee Jane and Olivia Benefield were well up in the placings.

Judges for the day were Helen Thomson from Tariki and Michelle King from Okato.

Results:

Class 1 Riding Club Test 1B: 1st Nikki Spedding (Trevalda Mt Amour), 2nd Lara Williams (Grace), 3rd Tania Hopkins (Rosco). Class 2 Pony Club Test B G 5: 1st Maree Collins (He's A Gem), 2nd Olivia Benefield (Butterscotch), 3rd Nikki Spedding (Trevalda Mt Amour), 4th Helen McCallum (Beau). Class 3 Pony Club Test J.7: 1st Maree Collins (He's A Gem), 2nd equal Olivia Benefield Butterscotch), 2nd equal Helen McCallum (Beau). Class 4 Pony Club Test I/14: 1st Kaysey Reed (Midnight Airtime), 2nd Sherleena Griffin (Regalo), 3rd Sherilee Jane (Pravia MI). Class 5 Riding Club Test 2A: 1st Kylie Robertson (Farlo Galen), 2nd Sherleena Griffin (Regalo), 3rd Kaysey Reed (Midnight Airtime), 4th Sherilee Jane (Pravia Mi). Class 6 Riding Club 3B: 1st Viv Percy (Jackson), 2nd Kirstie Pryce (Pat). Class 7 Riding Club Test 4A: 1st Sarah Neilson (Dancing), 2nd Viv Percy (Jackson), 3rd Kylie Robertson (Farlo Galen), 4th Kirstie Pryce (Pat).

Trophies:

Introductory Level: Nikki Spedding. Training Level: Maree Collins. Preliminary Level: Sherilee Jane. Novice Level: Vivienne Percy.