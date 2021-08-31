Coastal Five running event to launch in Taranaki in November

Ocean Five launches in Taranaki in November. Photo / Supplied

A new running event is being launched in Taranaki in November.

The Coastal Five is a five-event, two-day running adventure that enables participants to choose their events or race all five to conquer the marathon distance over two days.

The event is set against the backdrop of the mighty Taranaki maunga and spectacular New Plymouth coastline, while taking in the highlights of the Coastal Walkway, world-renowned Pukekura Park, Pukeiti Gardens, and Lake Mangamahoe.

The Coastal Five is the brainchild of husband-and-wife team Mark Turner and Suzanne McCarthy, of World Multisport.

Mark and Suzanne are international multisport coaches who have relocated to New Plymouth with the ambition to launch an innovative running challenge in Taranaki that would appeal to residents and visitors alike.

Mark says after living overseas and coming back to Taranaki, he and his wife appreciate Taranaki as a hidden gem with much to offer adventurous Kiwis.

"We want to showcase this natural playground to the rest of New Zealand while creating a running event that the Taranaki community can really own. We've had great support from the local councils and businesses who are working with us to ensure the event offers an awesome experience for the runners, spectators and local community."

Venture Taranaki general manager of people and place Vicki Fairley says Venture Taranaki is looking forward to seeing the hard work and passion of the Coastal Five team come to life.

"This innovative event is for not only the local Taranaki community, but also others right around Aotearoa, encouraging them into our region to experience our manaakitangi alongside our stunning natural landscapes and competitive streak."

Coastal Five athlete services manager Suzanne McCarthy says whether you're a serious runner, or just want to do something fun, the event caters to everyone.

"The event kicks off day one with a half marathon along the New Plymouth Coastal Walkway, and finishes day two with a mile race down New Plymouth's main street. Devon St will be closed for the race so we're aiming to create a fun atmosphere where you can dress up, cheer on the runners and get amongst the local festival-like vibe."

Event calendar

Day 1:

Coastal Half Marathon

Lake Mangamahoe 4.5km

Pukekura Park km

Day 2:

Pukeiti 10km Climb

Devon Street Mile

To enter go to www.coastalfive.co.nz. All entries placed before August 31 go in the draw to win a $1000 travel voucher from Hello World Strandon.