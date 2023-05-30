Sheree Espin from Stratford had a successful day with her horse, Royal. Photo / Maree Collins

Sheree Espin from Stratford had a successful day with her horse, Royal. Photo / Maree Collins

The Coastal Adult Riding Club’s first Winter Dressage Day of the season attracted a large number of entries.

The event, held at the Egmont A&P Showgrounds on May 20, had a mixture of local and national entrants.

Some entries were from as far afield as Whanganui and Waverley. The judges were Helen McCallum of Hāwera, Claire Norton from Normanby and Helen Thomson, who came from Tariki.

Results:

Class 1 NZ Riding Club test 1A: First-equal Glenda Schumacher (Here Comes the Sun) and Mandy Dunlop (Goldfinger), third Lisa Newland (Reverie), fourth Dale Mosely (Boris).

Class 2 NZ Pony Club Riding test BG5: First Letitia Stevenson (Auctioneer), second-equal Sheree Espin (Royal) and Sonya Glennie (Tom Brown), fourth Sonya Glennie (El Diablo).

Class 3 NZ Pony Club Riding test J7: First Sonya Glennie (El Diablo), second Sonya Glennie (Tom Brown), third Taylar Morrison (Kings Empire), fourth Letitia Stevenson (Thunder Cloud).

Class 4 NZ Pony Club Riding test I14: First Raye Dimock (Musketeer), second-equal Olivia Benefield (Butterscotch) and Emily Perrin (Ruby), fourth Megan Gunderson (Tui’s Midnight Rhapsody).

Class 5 NZ Pony Club Riding test I11: First Raye Dimock (Musketeer), second Olivia Benefield (Butterscotch), third Megan Gunderson (Tui’s Midnight Rhapsody), fourth Emily Perrin (Ruby).

Class 6 NZ Pony Riding Club 3A: First Tracey Bolton (Cajun), second Becky Corlett (CashewKSNZ), third Sarah Bolton (PioneerTake That).

Class 7 NZ Pony Riding Club 4A: First Tracey Bolton (Cajun), second Becky Corlett (CashewKSNZ), third Sarah Bolton (PioneerTake That).