Coastal Adult Riding Club: Winter dressage series final a success

Holly Stewart having her first competitive outing with her horse Fergie. Photo/ Linda Huitson.

The final day of the Coastal Winter Dressage series was held at Hawera in the A&P Indoor arena.

After getting quite big entries, there was a reduced field due to scratchings, but those who came enjoyed their day's competition.

A feature of this day was that a large number of newbies were having their first outing in competition. Judges for the day were Nicola Turnbull and Kathryn Buchanan, both from New Plymouth.

Results:

Riding Club Introductory test B2: 1st Shannon Coull (Norman), 2nd Faye Ansley (JazzyAz), 3rd Kath Lambourn (Millenium Lady), 4th Lara Williams (Grace).

P.C. Test J6: 1st Maree Collins (He's A Gem), 2nd Shannon Coull (Moonstruck), 3rd Jenna Lintern (Shyla), 4th Sheree Espin (Royal).

P.C. Test J8: 1st Maree Collins (He's A Gem), 2nd Shannon Coull (Moonstruck), 3rd Sheree Espin (Royal), 4th Sophie Fowler (Sweet Melody).

Riding Club Test 2B: 1st Vivienne Percy (Jackson) 60.8 per cent, 2nd Holly Stewart (Fergie) 58.5 per cent,3rd Jacqui Coombes (Hug).

Riding Club Test 2C: 1st Vivienne Percy (Jackson), 2nd Holly Stewart (Fergie).

Riding Club Test 3B: 1st Linda Cruikshank (Chica Bonita), 2nd Helen McCallum (Tommy).

Riding Club Test 4A: 1st Helen McCallum (Tommy), 2nd Linda Cruikshank (Chica Bonita).

Series Dressage Points Trophies:

Introductory: Kath Lambourn.

Training: Maree Collins.

Preliminary: Vivienne Percy.

Novice: Linda Cruikshank.