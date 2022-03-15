Georgie Pullins riding her winning test on Gus. Photo/ Amy Logan

Georgie Pullins of Tariki had a very successful day at the Coastal Adult Riding Club's Dressage day.

The judges were Belinda Wakeling and Kay Bloomfield of Eltham, Stephanie Clement from Egmont Village and Dana Haszard from Lepperton.

The competition took place on March 6 in sunny summer weather at the Stratford A&P Showgrounds.

She had a first win with each of her horses, Layla and Gus, and a couple of placings.

Good numbers attended the event, with 26 horses in all classes.

It was good to see some younger riders competing and getting placed on their ponies.

Results: Class 1 Riding Club 1A: 1st Amelia Siffleet, Dylan, 2nd Helena McLeod, Brixton First Lady, 3rd Rachael Phillips, Arnie, 4th Georgie Pullins, Layla.

Class 2 Riding Club 1B: 1st equal Georgie Pullins, Layla and Helena McLeod, Brixton First Lady, 3rd Rachael Phillips, Arnie, 4th Amelia Siffleet, Dylan.

Class 3 Test B G 4: 1st Kiera Siffleet, Brahan Little Minx, 2nd Elspeth Nicholl, Fush n Chips, 3rd Maree Collins, He's A Gem, 4th Sienna Bourke Hopefield Tranquility.

Class 4 Pony Club J.8: 1st Maree Collins, He's A Gem, 2nd Olivia Benefield, Butterscotch, 3rd Elspeth Nicholl,Fush n Chips, 4th Sam Pease, Okko Encanto.

Class 5 Pony Club I .12: 1st Gill Robertson, Minx, 2nd Jodie Cave, Bonnie, 3rd Tracey O'Rorke, GigiloGeorge, 4th Kayla Coleman, Peaches.

Class 6 Pony Club I .14: 1st Tracey O'Rorke, Gigilo George, 2nd Jodie Cave, Bonnie, 3rd Emily Perrin, Ruby.

Class 7 Riding Club 4 A: 1st equal Georgie Pullins, Gus and Claudia Hurley, Luke, 3rd Stephanie Clement, Volrath Ludwig, 4th Melanie Smith, Arum Parl Coco.

Class 8 Riding Club 4 B: 1st Melanie Smith, Arum Parl Coco, 2nd Stephanie Clement, Volrath Ludwig, 3rd Claudia Hurley, Luke, 4th Gill Robertson. Minx.