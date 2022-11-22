The CMK Stratford Flyers achieved great results at the New Zealand Junior Festival. Photo/ Supplied

The CMK Stratford Flyers made a splash at the New Zealand Junior Festival.

The festival took place in Hamilton from November 11-14.

The team achieved great relay results making the podium multiple times. The standout was winning the 6x50m freestyle relay where one from each age group had to swim.

Quin Bishop, Jaiah Otene, Marnie Smith, Payton Kolevski, Kiarhn Robinson and Geordie Smith enjoyed receiving a ribbon for this event and topping the podium.

Top three results:

Payton Kolevski 11yrs: 1st 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 2nd 50m backstroke and 200m, medley. Jaiah Otene 11yrs: 1st 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke, 2nd 200m backstroke, 3rd 100m backstroke, 100m individual medley, 50m backstroke and 200m medley. Kiarhn Robinson 10 yrs: 1st 50m and 100m freestyle, 200m medley and 2nd 50m butterfly, 100m medley and 100m butterfly.

Lillie Belau, Quin Bishop, Ashley Mattock and Mark Robinson placed top 10 and personal best times were achieved by the swimmers above and Lachlan Graham, Celia Gribble, George Macdonald, Mckenzie Reed, Billie Smith, Geordie Smith, Marnie Smith and Olive Smith.